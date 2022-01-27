PM Modi
National

PM Modi to host first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit today

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format today.

This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

The first India-Central Asia Summit, the MEA said, is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s “extended neighbourhood”.

 

Haraprasad Das 13059 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ten + 11 =

Breaking