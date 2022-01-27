PM Modi to host first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format today.

This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

The first India-Central Asia Summit, the MEA said, is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s “extended neighbourhood”.