PM Modi To Hold Virtual Meeting With US Prez Joe Biden Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, April 11 and both the leaders will discuss the ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA added that this meeting will “enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

According to a press release by the White House on the meeting, both leaders will “discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending COVID19, countering climate crisis, strengthening global economy & upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy & prosperity in Indo-Pacific.”

President Biden will continue close consultation on the Russian aggravation on Ukraine, mitigating its impact on the global food supply and commodities market, the press release further added.

The meeting between the two leaders will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue between the defence and external affairs ministers of both countries scheduled for April 11 and 12.