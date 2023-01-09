PM Modi To Hold Pre-Budget Meeting With Experts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on Friday, to discuss the state of the economy and measures to accelerate growth. The 2023-24 Budget is set to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

The meeting will also be attended by several Union ministers, according to a senior government.

Hit by weakening demand, the Indian economy is expected to grow at a slower rate of 7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2023, setting the stage for the country losing the fastest-growing major economy tag.

The 7 per cent expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the statistics ministry compares with 8.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22.