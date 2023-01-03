PM Modi To Hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ On January 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium here, it said. “The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.