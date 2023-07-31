PM Modi To Hold Meetings With Groups Of NDA MPs From Today

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political slugfest between the Centre and the Opposition over the Manipur situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold parleys with groups of MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) between July 31 and August 10, with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The meetings will mark a step forward from the grand meeting of the NDA partners in the national capital, which was presided over by PM Modi.

At the recent NDA meeting, the partners in the ruling alliance had resolved to join forces to help Modi return as PM in 2024.

On Tuesday, last week, the BJP hosted a meeting in the national capital during which the NDA MPs were split in groups of 10.

According to party sources, the groups would brainstorm on political events ahead of the general elections next year.

Further, the groups, according to reports, were put together in a bid to bring about better coordination among the NDA partners as they work towards a common goal of returning to power next year.

PM Modi would chair groups of Cluster-1 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from western Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij regions. The meetings have been scheduled at Maharashtra Bhavan at 6:30 PM today.

PM Modi will meet a total of 42 MPs from Uttar Pradesh (Paschim, Braj, and Kanpur-Bundelkhand). BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be the dignitaries and will coordinate with NDA leaders. The meeting will be hosted by party MPs Sanjeev Balyan and BL Varma.

Subsequently, at 7:30 PM on the same day, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with 41 MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. This meeting will be coordinated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Shantanu Thakur hosting it.