PM Modi To Hold Meeting With COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers At 6 PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with manufacturers of the vaccine against COVID-19 at 6 PM today.

During the meeting with vaccine makers, PM Modi is likely to take some key decisions.

This would be his third interaction with focus groups, after doctors and pharma companies yesterday.

On Monday, the Prime Minister held a series of discussions with top doctors and representatives of India’s pharmaceutical industry, following which he ordered expanding the scope of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.