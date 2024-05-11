PM Modi To Hold Marathon Campaigns In 3 Odisha Districts Today, Check Schedule

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold marathon campaigns in three districts of Odisha today.

According to the schedule, the PM is set to attend public meetings at Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh today.

PM Modi will attend the public meeting in Kandhamal at 10.30 am, at Bolangir at 12.15 pm and at Bargarh at 1.45 pm. After this, the BJP senior leader is set to attend a public meeting at Chatra of Jharkhand at 5.00 pm.