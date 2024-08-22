Shivraj Singh Chouhan
PM Modi to give certificates to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Itishree Sethy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a press conference in New Delhi today regarding the program of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on 25th August 2024.

Union Minister for State Shri Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani was also present during media interaction. Shri Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Lakhpati Didis and also give certificates to the new 11 lakh lakhpati Didis’. In this program Prime Minister will release a revolving fund – Community Investment Fund of Rs 2500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The Prime Minister will also release a bank loan of Rs 5000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2,35,400 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Shri Chouhan also informed that from about 30,000 places in 34 states and Union Territories i.e. State capitals across the country, District headquarters and CLF will join this program through virtual medium.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Lakhpati Didis are women who earn Rs 1 lakh or more per annum. These Lakhpati Didis have not only pulled their families out of poverty but are also becoming role models for the rest of society. Shri Chouhan informed that the Rural Development Ministry has already created 1 crore Lakhpati Didis. Now our target is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next 3 years. It is heartening to note that one of these CRPs has created 95 Lakhpati Didis.

Union Minister further said that the Ministry has adopted a structured process to enable the SHG families to earn an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This includes capacitating National Resource Persons and then developing Master Trainers in each State. These Master Trainers further train the Community Resource Persons (CRPs) on business planning, financing and convergence processes.

The cadre of 3 lakh Community Resource Persons (CRPs), who have been specially trained in business planning and skilling of SHG members, are doing a great service in this regard. Some of these CRPs will also be facilitated. As of now, the Ministry of Rural Development formed 15 Lakh lakhpati Didi’s while the target for 100 days is 11 lakh lakhpati Didi’s to whom the Prime Minister will facilitate.

List of 15 lakh New Lakhpati Didis’ (State-wise)

Sr. Name of States/ UTs Target no. of SHG members Sr. Name of States/ UTs Target no. of SHG members
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 240 18 Madhya Pradesh 96,240
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,22,160 19 Maharashtra 1,04,520
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1260 20 Manipur 3,060
4 Assam 52,800 21 Meghalaya 6,120
5 Bihar 1,81,260 22 Mizoram 1,080
6 Chhattisgarh 46,920 23 Nagaland 1,800
7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 180660 24 Odisha 97,200
8 Goa 44,580 25 Puducherry 660
9 Gujarat 10,740 26 Punjab 9,660
10 Haryana 4,980 27 Rajasthan 67,620
11 Himachal Pradesh 13,980 28 Sikkim 840
12 Jammu & Kashmir 13,980 29 Tamil Nadu 54,000
13 Jharkhand 50,640 30 Telangana 67,500
14 Karnataka 47,580 31 Tripura 6,780
15 Kerala 53,580 32 Uttar Pradesh 1,73,520
16 Ladakh 180 33 Uttarakhand 7,200
17 Lakshadweep 60 34 West Bengal 1,70,400
Total 15,00,000
Breaking News