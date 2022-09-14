PM Modi to embark on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Samarkand of Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit. PM Modi is visiting the country at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Ministry of External Affairs said that at the summit, leaders are expected to review the grouping’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the prospects of multilateral cooperation.

India is all set to assume the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) – for the first time – from Uzbekistan which is hosting the 22nd SCO Summit this year in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand from Thursday till Friday.

After becoming an SCO member in 2017, India successfully hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting on 30 November 2020 which is the second most important gathering of the group after the Council of Heads of state meeting also known as the SCO Summit.

Among other initiatives, India’s diplomatic outreach to the SCO countries also leveraged the soft power of Indian cinema in the region which has turned out to be a great success.