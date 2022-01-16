PM Modi to deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at WEF’s Davos Agenda tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda on 17th January, 2022 at 8:30 PM IST via video conferencing.

The virtual event will be held from 17th to 21st January 2022. It will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan; Ursua von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel; Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China among others.

The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.