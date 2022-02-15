PM Modi To Deliver Inaugural Address At TERI Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit at around 6 PM on 16th February, 2022 via video message.

World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI’s annual flagship event. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

The three day summit starting 16th February will be attended by Mr. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.