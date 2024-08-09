PM Modi to Conduct Aerial Survey of Landslide-hit Wayanad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad tomorrow to review relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The PM will reach Kannaur at around 11 AM tomorrow. From there, he will do an Aerial Survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad.

The PM will visit the landslide-affected area around 12:15 PM where he will be briefed by the Rescue Forces about the evacuation efforts. He will oversee rehabilitation works going on there.

PM will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

The PM will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.