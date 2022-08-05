PM Modi To Chair NITI Aayog’s 7th Governing Council Meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog’s 7th governing council meeting on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will discuss issues related to agriculture, education and economy.

Chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union territories, Union ministers, members and vice-chairman of NITI Aayog will attend the meeting, which is being held in-person for the first time since 2019.

The first such meeting was held in February 2015 and it was not held in 2020 due to the Covd-19 pandemic.