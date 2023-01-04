PM Modi To Chair National Conference Of Chief Secretaries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second national conference of chief secretaries here on January 6-7 to discuss six themes covering MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, and skill development.

In a statement, the PMO said on Wednesday that the three-day conference, which begins on January 5, will host three special sessions on Developed India: Reaching the Last Mile, GST & Global Geopolitical Challenges and India’s Response.

It will also witness deliberations on four topics : Vocal for Local, International Year of Millets, G20: Role of States, and Emerging Technologies, the PMO said.