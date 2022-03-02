PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting On Ukraine Issue Tonight

New Delhi: Amid an intensifying Russian invasion in Ukraine, and the death of two Indian students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chair a high-level meeting to review efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.

It is estimated that around three to four thousand students are still stuck in the war-torn Eastern European country.

Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India’s efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government’s top priority.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.

The external affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine.