PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat visit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Friday, arrive in his home state of Gujarat on a 2-day visit, a day after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convincingly retained four of the five states where assembly elections took place in February-March, the counting of votes for which took place on March 10.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will, at 4pm on March 11, participate in the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering.

A day later, he will inaugurate the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at 11am and as the chief guest, deliver the first convocation address of the RRU.