PM Modi To Be Guest Of Honour At France’s Bastille Day Parade

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at France’s traditional military parade, held during Bastille Day on July 14.

As per a statement issued by the French Presidency on Friday, “An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces”.

PM Modi’s visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India.

“India and France have a shared vision on peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” read a statement by the ministry of external affairs.

“This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets,” the MEA said.

The invitation by President Emmanuel Macron reflects booming business and military bilateral ties as well as India’s growing strategic importance.

India has purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. French-owned shipbuilder Naval Group has helped build six submarines in India through a transfer of technology and the company could be eyeing more such deals, said a report by Bloomberg.

In February, Air India agreed to purchase 250 commercial airplanes from Airbus.

Total goods trade between France and India approached $15.8 billion in 2022, a 6% increase from the previous year.

One point of tension with India could be Macron’s latest efforts to woo Chinese president Xi Jinping.

On a recent visit to China, Macron said Beijing can play a “major role” in Ukraine. Significantly, he opposed decoupling with the world’s second-biggest economy –distancing himself from the US’s hawkish stance.

Macron and Modi also disagree on the war in Ukraine. India has rejected Western pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and has kept close ties with Moscow.

Last invitation in 2009Bastille Day is named after the fall of a fortress that symbolised the French revolution of 1789.