PM Modi To Attend Three Key Sessions At G20 Summit In Bali

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in three key sessions — food and energy security, digital transformation and health — at the G20 summit in Bali, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.

The prime minister will leave for the Indonesian city of Bali on Monday on a three-day visit to attend the summit that is expected to deliberate extensively on pressing global challenges including the Ukraine conflict and its implications.

At a media briefing, Kwatra said Modi and other leaders will discuss issues relating to global economy, energy, environment, digital transformation, etc. The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.