PM Modi to attend India-Nordic summit, meet French President Emmanuel Macron

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whom he met on Tuesday. The second such summit after 2018 will include Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland. The leaders will take stock of their cooperation since the first summit and focus on issues like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and security.

On his way back to India, PM Modi will make a brief stopover at Paris to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron. “President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries,” the PM said in a statement before his journey.

On Tuesday, following their talks, Frederiksen said she “hoped” that “India will influence Russia” to end the war in Ukraine. Modi, meanwhile, called for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy and dialogue.