PM Modi To Attend 14th BRICS Summit To Be Held Virtually From June 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the two-day 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China beginning tomorrow.

The summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also chair a High-Level Dialogue on Global Development with guest countries on 24th of June.

BRICS leaders and leaders of relevant emerging markets and developing countries will attend the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development on 24th June.

Ministry of External Affairs said, BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries.

BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.

During the 14th BRICS Summit, deliberations are expected to be held in areas like terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, Science & Technology, innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

Discussions are also likely to be held on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery.

Prior to the summit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver a keynote speech virtually in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum today.

Ahead of the BRICS Summit to be held tomorrow, high level engagements begin from today when all the five state leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the virtual opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goel will also participate in a panel discussion on resilience of industry and supply chains. Many Indian business leaders will also participate.

14th BRICS Summit this year assumes importance as this will be the first BRICS Summit amid geopolitical tectonic shifts taking place due to Russia-Ukraine war and Russia – one of the BRICS members coming under severe economic sanctions by the US.

China and Russia have also expressed their willingness to discuss the expansion of BRICS group which at present comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. BRICS New development Bank has already expanded by including UAE, Bangladesh, Uruguay and Egypt.