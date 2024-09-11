Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar on September 17 to launch the Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at empowering women in Odisha.

This visit marks his second trip to the state since the BJP came to power. The Subhadra Yojana, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to provide financial assistance to over one crore women in the state.

Official sources said the Prime Minister will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11:35 am on September 17 by an IAF plane from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Modi will launch the State Government’s ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme and lay foundation stone of several projects at the Janata Maidan.

He will leave for Delhi by the IAF plane at around 3:35 pm, the official sources stated.

Eligible women will receive Rs 10,000 annually for five years, totaling Rs 50,000. The scheme will be officially launched in Puri, aligning with the government’s commitment to open all four gates of the Jagannath Temple.

Application forms will be available at anganwadi centers, block offices, common service centers, and Mo Seva Kendras.