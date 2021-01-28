PM Modi to address World Economic Forum today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue on Thursday and interact with global CEOs.

The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: “Will be addressing the @wef’s Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India’s reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues.”

Over 400 industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking, through video conferencing, on the Fourth Industrial Revolution — using technology for the good of humanity.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world’s top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.