PM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat’ Programme On 10th February

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat’ programme on 10th February 2024 at 1 PM via video conferencing.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Poojan of more than 1.3 lakh houses across Gujarat built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other housing schemes.

The programme will be organised at more than 180 places across all districts of Gujarat, with the main programme held at district Banaskantha. The state-wide programme will witness the participation of thousands of beneficiaries of various government schemes including housing schemes.

The programme will also be joined by the Chief Minister Gujarat, other Ministers of the Gujarat Government, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.