PM Modi to address the nation today in 1st episode of 2022’s Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today in this year’s first episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The 85th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, will be aired at 11.30am on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

“This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi,” said Prime Minister’s Office last week.