PM Modi To Address Sold-Out Diaspora Event In Washington

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the role of the diaspora in India’s development during his address to Indian Americans here next week, according to a community leader in charge of hosting the event.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

Chicago-based Dr Bharat Barai, who was at the Ronald Reagan Building venue in Washington DC on Wednesday to give final shape to the next week’s event, said that it is a sold-out event, with registration completed for all 838 seats.