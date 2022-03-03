PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address a post-budget webinar on the theme ‘Make in India for the World’, the Union ministry of commerce and industry said on Wednesday. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will deliver the concluding remarks at the event.

“The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs,” the ministry said in a statement.

“By leveraging stakeholders’ expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry’s way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised,” the ministry’s statement added.

The webinar will also see a discussion regarding a paradigm shift in manufacturing in the country, realising the trillion-dollar goal in exports and MSMEs as a growth engine for the Indian economy.