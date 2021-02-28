PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (February 28) at 11 AM. This will be 2021`s second address through the radio programme.

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.