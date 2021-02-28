PM Modi
National

PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am

By PragativadiNews 3 0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (February 28) at 11 AM. This will be 2021`s second address through the radio programme.

<>


</>

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.

PragativadiNews 3 1417 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking