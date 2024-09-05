New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the programme marking the launch of the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative’ at Surat, Gujarat through video conferencing on 6th September 2024 at 12:30 PM.

In furtherance to the PM’s vision of water security, the initiative seeks to conserve water with a strong emphasis on community partnership and ownership and is driven by a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach. Building on the success of the Jal Sanchay initiative led by the Government of Gujarat, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the State Government, is launching the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative in Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has endeavoured to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and other stakeholders to ensure a water-secure future.

Under this programme, approximately 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across the State are being constructed with community partnerships. These recharge structures will be instrumental in enhancing rainwater harvesting and ensuring long-term water sustainability.