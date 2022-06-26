PM Modi to address 90th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at 11 am today. This will be the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The regional language of the PM’s address will be broadcast after the Hindi broadcast.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on 3 October, 2014. The half an hour radio programme hosted by PM Modi is aired on the last Sunday of every month.