PM Modi to address 7th International Yoga Day programme tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 7th International Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June at 6.30 AM.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme.”