PM Modi thanks people for enthusiasm for his upcoming USA visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked people from all walks of life including Members of US Congress and thought leaders for their diverse support and enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s upcoming USA visit.
The Prime Minister tweeted : “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship.”
