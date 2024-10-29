New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the governments of Delhi and West Bengal for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Speaking at an event where he extended the scheme to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, Modi accused the state governments of prioritizing political interests over the welfare of their citizens.

Modi expressed his disappointment, stating that elderly residents in Delhi and West Bengal are unable to benefit from the scheme due to the non-cooperation of their respective governments. “The tendency to oppress the sick people of your own state for political interests is against any humane attitude,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, noting that it has benefited around 4 crore poor people across the country. He lamented that the elderly in Delhi and West Bengal are being deprived of this crucial support. “I apologize to all the elderly people above 70 years of age in Delhi and West Bengal. I can serve the people of the country, but the walls of political interests are preventing me from serving the elderly people of these states,” Modi said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), aims to provide health coverage up to ₹5 lakh annually to senior citizens. Modi’s extension of the scheme is expected to benefit about 6 crore senior citizens nationwide.