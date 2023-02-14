PM Modi talks to US Prez Joe Biden, hails deepening ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a warm and productive phone call today with the President of the United States of America, H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains.

Both the Leaders welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries. Prime Minister invited Boeing and other U.S. companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington D.C, and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems. They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial.

The two Leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.