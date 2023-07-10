PM Modi takes stock of situation in wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to senior ministers and officials and taken stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted:

“PM Narendra Modi spoke to senior Ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected.”