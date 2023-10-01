PM Modi takes part in cleanliness drive

New Delhi: Today as nation is observing cleanliness drive on the clarion call by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Everyone has dedicated one hour towards cleanliness which will help to build bright future for the country.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi also took part in this cleanliness drive along with Ankit Baiyanpuria. Ankit is a fitness influencer.

Prime Minister shared a video on his X post in which he can be seen talking about the importance of cleanliness and fitness in our daily life. PM also talked about his daily life routine and asked about Ankit’s fitness funda.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said; “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria”