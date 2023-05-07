PM Modi takes out 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: PM Modi held a massive roadshow today (May 7) in Bengaluru which passed through several Assembly constituencies. The first part of this roadshow was held on Saturday covering around 13 constituencies and now the second leg is taking place on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the poll bound state for the final leg of poll campaigning on Friday (May 5).

The 10-km roadshow was held between 10:00 am and 11:30 am from Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle. Lakhs of people took part in the roadshow.