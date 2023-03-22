PM Modi Stresses On Precaution, Genome Testing As Covid Cases Spike

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need for lab surveillance, genome testing and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or SARI cases today as the country witnessed an uptick in Covid-19 and influenza.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, which pushed up the active cases to 7,026, showed data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. This is the highest number recorded since November.

At a meeting with senior officials in the evening to review preparedness of the healthcare system, PM Modi advised mock drills in hospitals, and a need for vigilance. He also underscored the need for maintaining respiratory hygiene and Covid-appropriate behavior.

“Prime Minister directed officials to enhance Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response,” read a statement from the government after the meeting.

He has also stressed on the need to continue focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The authorities, he has said, should also ensure availability of required drugs and logistics including beds for influenza and Covid-19 patients across health facilities.

Over the last two weeks, the country has seen Covid figures slowly climb, along with influenza caused by H1N1 and H3N2 viruses.

The active Covid cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the Union health ministry has said.