PM Modi Speaks To Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties.

He also thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20000 Indian citizens from Ukraine and expressed deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasized the need for their quick and safe evacuation.