PM Modi Speaks To Tokyo Paralympics Silver Medallist Bhavina Patel, Wishes Her Best For Future Endeavours

New Delhi: Moments after scripting history by winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and congratulated her.

Prime Minister lauded her efforts and told Bhavina that she has scripted history. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and other leaders congratulated India’s para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel for her achievement at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.