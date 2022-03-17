PM Modi Speaks To South Korean Prez-Elect, Both Vow To Deepen Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone earlier today with His Excellency Yoon Suk-yeol, President-elect of the Republic of Korea.

PM Modi congratulated H.E. Yoon on his victory in the recent Presidential elections of ROK.

The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context.

They discussed various sectors that offer the potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation and agreed to work together to this end.

The leaders also emphasised their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and ROK next year.

Prime Minister invited H.E. Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience.