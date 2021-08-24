PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin Over Afghan Situation
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on situation in Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister spoke to Putin over 45 minutes on the phone and had a detailed conversation over Afghanistan.
Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.