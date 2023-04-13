PM Modi Speaks To Rishi Sunak, Seeks Progress On Return Of Economic Offenders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, where the two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors, news agency ANI reported.

The need for an early finalisation of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries was also discussed, along with a review of a number of bilateral projects on the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

“PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements. UK PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK and sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system, PMO said.

The leaders also expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

PM Modi also invited PM Rishi Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. The British Prime Minister also appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success.

PM Modi also conveyed greetings to PM Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.