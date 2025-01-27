Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on being elected for a “historic second term” and asserting that India remains committed to a “mutually beneficial and trusted partnership” with the United States.

This was the first conversation between both leaders since US President Donald Trump took office, on January 20.

Taking to his ‘X’ handle, Modi wrote: “Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.”

The Prime Minister further said that both leaders will work together for the “welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security”.

PM Modi and Trump had also spoken soon after the Republican leader’s triumph in the Presidential election.