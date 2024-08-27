Modi speaks to Putin after Ukraine visit, reiterates commitment to peace

PM Modi shares insights from his visit to Ukraine and reiterates dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin.

PM recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.