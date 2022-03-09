PM Modi Speaks To Hungarian PM Viktor Orban On Ukraine Situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with His Excellency Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm thanks to His Excellency Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine – Hungary border.

Prime Minister Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for this generous offer.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict.