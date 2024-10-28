Vadodara: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, inaugurated India’s inaugural private military aircraft facility on Monday. This move marks a significant step in New Delhi’s drive to expand domestic production within its defence and aerospace sectors.

Sanchez received a warm welcome with a roadshow in Vadodara city, Gujarat state, where crowds of people expressed their enthusiasm with cheers and banners.

Following this, the leaders unveiled the Tata Aircraft Complex, a production centre set to manufacture the Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft. This initiative is a joint venture with Airbus Spain and will serve the Indian Air Force.

Sanchez lauded the project as a testament to Modi’s aspiration to transform India into an industrial stronghold, attracting investments and fostering business collaborations.

He further stated, “The collaboration between Airbus and Tata will propel the advancement of the Indian aerospace sector and pave the way for more European enterprises to engage.”

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of the Tata group, celebrated the occasion as a landmark moment for India’s defence industry. He attributed the concept to the late Ratan Tata, the visionary industrialist and past chairman, who passed away earlier this month, noting that the idea was originally conceived over a decade ago.