PM Modi Slams Telangana CM For Promoting Political Dynasty

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao during his Telangana visit on Thursday.

Modi hurled the ‘dynasty politics’ barb at KCR and without naming the CM, he said, “when a party is run by one family that comes to power, members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption.”

Addressing BJP workers at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister further alleged that “parivaarvadi” parties are not just a political problem, but the biggest enemies of India’s democracy and its youth.

“The people of Telangana are seeing that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, the members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. The people of Telangana are seeing that family parties only prosper and fill their coffers,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister further alleged that political dynasties are responsible for blocking the youth of the country from entering politics, adding that freedom from the rule of such families is a resolution for the India of the 21st century.

“Due to political dynasties, the youth, talents of the country do not even get an opportunity to enter politics. Parivarwad crushes every dream of such youth and closes every door for them. Therefore, freedom from dynasties and freedom from family parties is also a resolution for the India of the 21st century. Now it is the responsibility of my brothers and sisters of Telangana to take this campaign forward,” said Modi.