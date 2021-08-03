PM Modi Slams Opposition For Disrupting Parliament

New Delhi: Slamming Opponent parties for disrupting Parliament session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Parliament disruption is an insult to democracy.

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM, who chaired a high-level BJP parliamentary party meeting today, accused the Opposition of not allowing Parliament to run smoothly.

The PM said the government would leave no stone unturned to meet people’s commitment.

Referring to the newly launched e-Rupi, he said it would “have a targeted and purpose-specific benefit for people”.

Reportedly, Congress 14 Opposition parties jointly targeted the BJP government on various issues, including petrol prices, inflation, and Pegasus.