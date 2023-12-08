PM Modi Slams Congress After IT Dept Seizes Over Rs 200 Cr Cash From MP Dhiraj Sahu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress party after over Rs 200 crore in cash was recovered from Jharkhand Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu during raids by the Income Tax Department.

PM Modi took to his ‘X’ handle and said that citizens should see the piles of currency notes and then listen to the speeches of opposition leaders.

देशवासी इन नोटों के ढेर को देखें और फिर इनके नेताओं के ईमानदारी के ‘भाषणों’ को सुनें… 😂😂😂 जनता से जो लूटा है, उसकी पाई-पाई लौटानी पड़ेगी, यह मोदी की गारंटी है। ❌❌❌💵 💵 💵❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/O2pEA4QTOj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

“The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest ‘speeches’ of their leaders…Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi’s guarantee,” said PM Modi.

Notably, the IT Department conducted raids at the Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday and recovered huge cash from the company’s office. The IT officials ordered more counting machines to count the huge amounts of seized cash. Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company, which is a group company of Boudh Distilleries, which is covered in the search, is linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dheeraj Sahu.

The raids were conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, according to Income Tax Dept sources. The raids were also conducted at Baldev Sahu and Group of Companies’ Satpura office.

The tax department recovered currency notes of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 stuffed in nine almiras. Yesterday, the tax department filled 157 bags with the notes after counting and when more bags could not be found, the cash was stuffed in sacks and were taken to banks. The amount may increase further as counting is yet to be completed.