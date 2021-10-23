PM Modi Sends Congratulatory Letter To Odisha’s Ace Hockey Player Birendra Lakra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent a congratulatory letter to Odisha’s ace hockey player, Birendra Lakra acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the Indian Hockey.

Here is the PM’s letter to Lakra:

“We athletes contribute our life to sport and when it is acknowledged by Hon’ble PM of the country, it feels like we have really done our bit for nation building. Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble Narendra Modi ji for his warm gesture. The time spent with you at the interaction after Tokyo 2020 will always remain memorable. Sir, I will surely take up the suggestion made by you regarding visits to 75 schools as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and continue to contribute to my country in my own little way,” Lakra replied.

The Olympic medalist announced his retirement from the sport after Tokyo 2020.